I’m preparing for war, says Ndongeni

SA boxer vows to show Filipino flames

18 July 2022 - 09:27
Xolisani Ndongeni, left, says his next opponent from the Phillippines reminds him of previous for Patrick Malinga whom he defeated way back in 2014.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni is approaching his 10 rounder against Alvin “Time Bomb” Lagumbay from the Philippines with the same attitude he applied for his showdown with Patrick “The Hammer” Malinga way back in 2014.

With Malinga in the opposite corner, Nomeva knocked him out to clinch the IBO International title.

“I see Patrick in this Filipino,” says Ndongeni, whose upcoming fight in the junior welterweight division will form part of the bill that will be presented by The Walt Disney Company Africa at The Galleria in Sandton on July 28.

“I am testing myself if I am ready for the international stage because my previous fights have been against Africans. Fighters from the Philippines are tough,” he said. “I watched his fights on YouTube, and I see Patrick Malinga in him. My trainer (Mzamo Njekanye) is here and we’ve been working very hard preparing for war. I intend to hurt and stop him early. I am also working hard on my legs so that they carry me if we are to go full 10 rounds.”

He added: “I am going to win the fight. After this I want to fight for a bigger title – IBF or WBA international or Intercontinental – which will take me somewhere in terms of a world rating.”

Meanwhile, ring veteran Koos “The Great Last Warrior” Sibiya has been afforded the opportunity to justify his stay in the fight game.

The 40-year-old former WBF Africa and ABU junior lightweight champion from Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga will face Lucky Monyebane over eight rounds.

Sibiya returns to action following his dubious points loss over 10 rounds to Steven Bgwasi from Botswana, There are three more fights on the card. Promoter Sfiso Shongwe said action begins at 6pm.

