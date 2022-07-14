Boxing SA has won a court battle against prominent promoter Tshele Kometsi, board member Azwitamisi Nthangeni has confirmed.
This after BSA challenged an award of an independent arbitrator, which favoured Kometsi, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Nthangeni, who dabbles as the board’s media liaison officer, said: “Our initial suspension has been reinstated by the high court in Pretoria.”
Kometsi’s promoter's license was suspended by the board of Boxing SA in June. The chairperson of Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association is said to be facing a number of charges.
Kometsi, of TK Boxing Promotion, challenged his suspension and took the matter to the arbitration of Boxing SA.
Independent arbitrator Charl May ruled in Kometsi’s favour saying that Boxing SA board had no power to suspend him.
The board — according to chairman Luthando Jack — had a special meeting to consider the award and it resolved that decision be reviewed in a court of law.
“The matter went to court last week. The judgment was reserved and only issued today,” stated Nthangeni, who added that Kometsi was ordered by the court to pay the legal costs. “This means that Kometsi will go through BSA disciplinary hearing while on suspension.”
Kometsi’s troubles started after his credit card was allegedly used by some Boxing SA officers last year. This led to the suspension of the organisation’s former chief financial officer Thabang Moses in February this year for allegedly sending a driver to withdraw R14 000 from the card.
Moses resigned from Boxing SA recently. A voice note, which made rounds last September, suggested that after the withdrawal was made, the money was allegedly found on the table at the Boxing SA offices in Hatfield, Pretoria.
BSA wins fight against prominent boxing promoter Tshele Kometsi
Image: Supplied
