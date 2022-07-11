Dethroned Cafu gets chance at redemption

Multiple-award winning veteran boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti is attempting to restore the dignity of Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, who was embarrassed when Boxing SA stripped him of the SA flyweight title just one day after he was crowned in East London four months ago.
Matiti has given Cafu the opportunity to become a WBA Intercontinental champion. The promoter matched Cafu with Ben “Nightmare” Mananquil from the Philippines.
The fight for that vacant title will take place on July 29 at East London’s ICC Hall, where Matiti’s company – Xaba Promotions and Events – will present the seventh edition of its annual international event that is meant to celebrate Nelson Mandela as a boxer.
It would have been the ninth event this year had it not been for Covid-19, which prevented Matiti from organising this event in 2020 and 2021.
In another title fight on the night, Ayanda Ndulani will put his IBO miniflyweight title against Sphamandla Baleni in the main bout. National junior flyweight champion Mpumelelo Tshabalala will defend his title against Sikho Motshani.
Cafu “won” the SA flyweight title from Jackson Chauke via a controversial draw on March 29.
Two judges scored their closely-contested 12-rounder 114-114, while their colleague was way off the mark with the score of 115-113 in favour of Cafu.
Fight supervisor and Boxing SA’s provincial manager in East London Phakamile Jacobs told the ring announcer to announce Cafu as the winner.
The correct verdict should have been a draw, which enabled Chauke, from Tembisa, to retain his belt. That is purely by virtue of being a champion.
In a move to save some face for the sport by rectifying a decision by Jacobs, the regulator announced the next day (March 28) that it had corrected the error and restored Chauke as the champion.
That move was heart-breaking for the five-fight novice. Cafu later moved up to the junior bantamweight division, where he made an impressive debut by stopping Zimbabwean Tinashe Majoni in the fifth round on May 28.
Dethroned Cafu gets chance at redemption
Boxer has a date with Nightmare
Image: Supplied
Multiple-award winning veteran boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti is attempting to restore the dignity of Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, who was embarrassed when Boxing SA stripped him of the SA flyweight title just one day after he was crowned in East London four months ago.
Matiti has given Cafu the opportunity to become a WBA Intercontinental champion. The promoter matched Cafu with Ben “Nightmare” Mananquil from the Philippines.
The fight for that vacant title will take place on July 29 at East London’s ICC Hall, where Matiti’s company – Xaba Promotions and Events – will present the seventh edition of its annual international event that is meant to celebrate Nelson Mandela as a boxer.
It would have been the ninth event this year had it not been for Covid-19, which prevented Matiti from organising this event in 2020 and 2021.
In another title fight on the night, Ayanda Ndulani will put his IBO miniflyweight title against Sphamandla Baleni in the main bout. National junior flyweight champion Mpumelelo Tshabalala will defend his title against Sikho Motshani.
Cafu “won” the SA flyweight title from Jackson Chauke via a controversial draw on March 29.
Two judges scored their closely-contested 12-rounder 114-114, while their colleague was way off the mark with the score of 115-113 in favour of Cafu.
Fight supervisor and Boxing SA’s provincial manager in East London Phakamile Jacobs told the ring announcer to announce Cafu as the winner.
The correct verdict should have been a draw, which enabled Chauke, from Tembisa, to retain his belt. That is purely by virtue of being a champion.
In a move to save some face for the sport by rectifying a decision by Jacobs, the regulator announced the next day (March 28) that it had corrected the error and restored Chauke as the champion.
That move was heart-breaking for the five-fight novice. Cafu later moved up to the junior bantamweight division, where he made an impressive debut by stopping Zimbabwean Tinashe Majoni in the fifth round on May 28.
‘King’ Malindi primed to wear crown permanently
There are similarities between Kalombo and Ndou – Durandt
Promoter Mnisi to honour three boxing legends
'Nomeva' Ndongeni slams 'big-headed' Jacobs for weigh-in delay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos