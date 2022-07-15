×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Ngatane shocked at 'stolen' Mandela belt

Belt presented to icon in 1998 said to be worth R50,000

15 July 2022 - 08:47
WBC representative in South Africa Dr Peter Ngatane.
WBC representative in South Africa Dr Peter Ngatane.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

WBC representative in SA Peter Ngatane says he has no details regarding the alleged theft of the WBC belt that was presented to Nelson Mandela by the organisation’s president, Jose Sulaiman in October 1998.

It has been reported that the belt was on display at Nelson Mandela House in Soweto and that it was reported missing at the beginning on this month by an employee of the museum on Vilakazi Street in Orlando West.

“I am not sure what is going on,” said Ngatane, who is also on the WBC’s medical committee. “I was surprised to learn about the alleged theft in newspapers and on television."

It is reported to be  worth R50,000. “I find it strange that whatever happened there, why go for that belt? I smell a rat. Whoever stole it is someone who knows about boxing and the importance of the WBC belt.”

The WBC belt is regarded as the most prestigious world title of them all as it is the belt every fighter wants. The WBC was formed in Mexico in 1963.

“I have not communicated with head office in Mexico but I will share with them the news, although I don’t know the details,” said Ngatane.

Only two South Africans have won a WBC belt and that was Thulani Malinga and Dingaan Thobela.

Sugar Ray Leonard’s boxing belt stolen from Mandela house in Soweto

The world championship boxing belt gifted to former president Nelson Mandela by renowned American boxer Sugar Ray Leonard has been stolen.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released