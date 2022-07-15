WBC representative in SA Peter Ngatane says he has no details regarding the alleged theft of the WBC belt that was presented to Nelson Mandela by the organisation’s president, Jose Sulaiman in October 1998.
It has been reported that the belt was on display at Nelson Mandela House in Soweto and that it was reported missing at the beginning on this month by an employee of the museum on Vilakazi Street in Orlando West.
“I am not sure what is going on,” said Ngatane, who is also on the WBC’s medical committee. “I was surprised to learn about the alleged theft in newspapers and on television."
It is reported to be worth R50,000. “I find it strange that whatever happened there, why go for that belt? I smell a rat. Whoever stole it is someone who knows about boxing and the importance of the WBC belt.”
The WBC belt is regarded as the most prestigious world title of them all as it is the belt every fighter wants. The WBC was formed in Mexico in 1963.
“I have not communicated with head office in Mexico but I will share with them the news, although I don’t know the details,” said Ngatane.
Only two South Africans have won a WBC belt and that was Thulani Malinga and Dingaan Thobela.
Ngatane shocked at 'stolen' Mandela belt
Belt presented to icon in 1998 said to be worth R50,000
Image: Veli Nhlapo
