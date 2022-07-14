Durandt confident Chauke will defeat his Tanzanian opponent

Top boxing trainer Damien Durandt is bullish that his charge – 37-year-old SA flyweight champ Jackson “M3” Chauke – will add the ABU belt in his collection on July 28.
He will welcome Tanzanian Mustafa Mkupasi, 25, at The Galleria in Sandton where The Walt Disney Company Africa will stage its tournament, which will be broadcast live by ESPN.
Durandt promised that Chauke will do to Mkupasi exactly what Panamanian Roberto Duran did to Iran Barkley in 1989. In that fight Duran, 38, proved that age is nothing but a number. He was 10 years older than his American foe.
“Jackson looks incredible in the gym and he is a world title contender,” said Durandt.
"This is an opportunity for another title; hopefully victory will impact positively in his ratings by the WBC where he is currently rated No 11 in the flyweight division.”
Chauke’s opponent has only nine wins from as many fights, four of which were against debutants.
The fight, which could steal thunder from the Chauke-Mkupasi contest that will be the main event on the night, will be a local shoot-out over eight rounds in the junior-featherweight division between Sabelo Ngebinyana and Mzuvukile “Old Bones” Magwaca
Ngebinyana is coming off a fifth round knock-out win of IBF International junior featherweight defending champion Ashley Sexton in the UK on April 22. Ngebinyana was not crowned because he failed to make the required weight limit.
He has previously held the SA and WBA Pan African titles in the junior bantamweight division.
Magwaca will definitely be Ngebinyana’s worst nightmare despite the fact that their fight will only be Magwaca’s second this year after almost four years out of the ring
He was shot during a robbery at his house in Khayelitsha in 2018. The bullet broke bones in his knee, literally, ending the promising career of the WBF, IBF and WBA International bantamweight champion who was undefeated after 20 fights
Magwaca, miraculously, recovered and made a come-back in the roped square in April. He produced a stupendous performance, knocking out Sanele Maduna in the second round. That was Magwaca’s 14th knockout in 21 wins. Ngebinyana has won 14 of his 19 contests with 11 via short-route.
Action in this seven-bout card will begin at 6.30pm
Durandt confident Chauke will defeat his Tanzanian opponent
SA flyweight champ will take ABU belt
Image: Nick Lourens
