×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Former SA champion Dlamini quits boxing

'Black Mamba' aims to groom youngsters

01 June 2022 - 07:25
Walter "Black Mamba" Dlamini with his belts.
Walter "Black Mamba" Dlamini with his belts.
Image: Nick Lourens

Walter Dlamini has officially hung up his boxing gloves.

The 41-year-old former SA and WBA Pan African middleweight champion, who is known as “Black Mamba” from Limpopo, made this announcement yesterday. Dlamini has had a successful career which began in 2012.

Part of his letter to Boxing SA reads: “It is with a heavy heart that I write you this message today. I have decided to permanently retire from boxing.

“This decision was not an easy one for me to make as boxing is all I have done since I was a child. I want to thank my fans for their loyalty. I always believed that their enthusiasm and support helped carry me to victory with every fight I had.”

Dlamini – who defied all odds when he won the SA and WBA Pan African belts when his obituary as a fighter had already been written – added: “I would like BSA to grant me a licence of a coach so that I groom youngsters.”

At 38, Dlamini, whose corner was manned by Lionel Hunter, smashed defending champion Wade Groth in just 42 seconds in 2018. That victory became the shortest title fight in the history of local boxing.

Dlamini lost the belt in his first defence to Nkululeko Mhlongo via a fourth- round stoppage in 2019. The former champion spent two years without action and he made a come-back on Sunday at Booysens Gym.

Dlamini suffered a seventh round knockout by Mbiya Kanku from Congo. It was not a good sight to see his children cry.

The same happened to Dingaan Thobela when he lost to Soon Botes at Wembley Arena in 2006. Although Thobela dropped Botes, he was clearly not conditioned to fight, so he did not come out for the 10th round. It was emotional to see his family crying in his corner. He quit.

Shock as trainer assaults boxer after tourney

Boxing suffered unwarranted black eye due to unexpected violent bare-fisted assault live on SABC by trainer Michael Sediane on professional boxer ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pailman feels SA boxers being held back from greatness

Top Gauteng boxing trainer Bernie Pailman says a number of SA fighters – and that includes Malcolm “The Stone” Klassen – could have reached for the ...
Sport
5 days ago

Promoters' body gives Sizani a helping financial hand with title defence

Luvuyo Sizani’s defence of the ABU SADC light-heavyweight boxing title on Sunday afternoon at Booysens Gym is living up to the meaning of his ...
Sport
6 days ago

Zingange ready for his next bout after taking SA title

When Devon Currer announced on February 24 after 12 fiercely contested rounds of boxing that Sibusiso Zingange was the “new” SA junior-lightweight ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused