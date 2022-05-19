Lamati v Mchanjo bout goes ahead despite belt confusion

Luckily, the hullabaloo over the authenticity of the WBC South Africa belt which was to be contested for by Ludumo Lamati and Haidari Mchanjo at Booysens did not force the organisers to cancel the entire tournament.

Tournament funder Larry Weinstein could have simply pulled the plug especially after the WBC did not sanction the proposed launch of the SA belt which was to be presented to the winner between Lamati and Tanzanian Mchanjo at Booysens on Sunday.

Weinstein and Allan Norman are actually in charge of the WBC SA office. They had intended to launch the belt they called WBC SA Ubuntu. But they were waiting for the approval from headquarters of the WBC in Mexico.

It must said that WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman recognises the WBC SA office.

The tournament is intended to assist Lamati in earning some money while also defending his No9 rating by the WBC in the junior featherweight division. That is what motivated Weinstein to go ahead and assist financially with the staging of the tournament that will be organised by BRD Promotion.

“The winner will get a trophy,” said Weinstein yesterday.

Lamati’s career was stagnant after being inactive for almost two years. He then joined Golden Gloves who gave him a second lifeline. He won the IBO belt in his second fight under that promotion in June last year.

That win was viewed as the first step towards the journey of a thousand miles. But it turned out to be the end of the road for him.

He parted ways with that promotion after it was alleged that he turned down a rematch with Jose Estrada, the Mexican Lamati defeated for the IBO belt.

To make matters worse the IBO championship committee gave him an ultimatum to defend on June 20 or face being stripped.

Lamati vacated that belt this month and avoided being stripped. He has no promoter dedicated to his career. Weinstein's soft spot for Lamati prompted him to get involved in the upcoming tournament.

Lamati from Mdantsane is undefeated after 19 fights while Mchanjo from Dar Es Salaam has lost nine of his 30 fights.