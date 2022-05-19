×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Lamati v Mchanjo bout goes ahead despite belt confusion

Tournament funder says winner will get trophy

19 May 2022 - 07:41
Ludumo Lamati, left, and WBC SA representative Larry Weinstein who is funding Saturday's tournament at Booysens Gym where Lamati is fighting Haldari Mchanjo.
Ludumo Lamati, left, and WBC SA representative Larry Weinstein who is funding Saturday's tournament at Booysens Gym where Lamati is fighting Haldari Mchanjo.
Image: Brian Wysoke

Luckily, the hullabaloo over the authenticity of the WBC South Africa belt which was to be contested for by Ludumo Lamati and Haidari Mchanjo at Booysens did not force the organisers to cancel the entire tournament.

Tournament funder Larry Weinstein could have simply pulled the plug especially after the WBC did not sanction the proposed launch of the SA belt which was to be presented to the winner between Lamati and Tanzanian Mchanjo at Booysens on Sunday.

Weinstein and Allan Norman are actually in charge of the WBC SA office. They had intended to launch the belt they called WBC SA Ubuntu. But they were waiting for the approval from headquarters of the WBC in Mexico.

It must said that WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman recognises the WBC SA office.

The tournament is intended to assist Lamati in earning some money while also defending his No9 rating by the WBC in the junior featherweight division. That is what motivated Weinstein to go ahead and assist financially with the staging of the tournament that will be organised by BRD Promotion.

“The winner will get a trophy,” said Weinstein yesterday.

Lamati’s career was stagnant after being inactive for almost two years. He then joined Golden Gloves who gave him a second lifeline. He won the IBO belt in his second fight under that promotion in June last year.

That win was viewed as the first step towards the journey of a thousand miles. But it turned out to be the end of the road for him.

He parted ways with that promotion after it was alleged that he turned down a rematch with Jose Estrada, the Mexican Lamati defeated for the IBO belt.

To make matters worse the IBO championship committee gave him an ultimatum to defend on June 20 or face being stripped.

Lamati vacated that belt this month and avoided being stripped. He has no promoter dedicated to his career. Weinstein's soft spot for Lamati prompted him to get involved in the upcoming tournament.

Lamati from Mdantsane is undefeated after 19 fights while Mchanjo from Dar Es Salaam has lost nine of his 30 fights.

Self-appointed 'goat' Floyd Mayweather stuns boxing world

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Junior has left the fight fraternity perplexed by exaggerating his own worth as a fighter.
Sport
1 day ago

BSA working hard to bring back action to fans

The upward trajectory in active boxing in the country, which afforded licensees the opportunity to talk about their challenges, is the result of the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Confusion cleared over WBC belt for SA

There is no WBC South Africa belt that will be presented to the winner of a boxing contest between former IBO junior featherweight champion Ludumo ...
Sport
3 days ago

'Forgotten' Tete gets another chance to redeem his career

It ain’t over until the fat lady sings. That idiom talks to the life of once worshipped two-weight world boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete.
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case