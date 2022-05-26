Promoters' body gives Sizani a helping financial hand with title defence

Luvuyo Sizani’s defence of the ABU SADC light-heavyweight boxing title on Sunday afternoon at Booysens Gym is living up to the meaning of his surname, which means “help”.

The idea behind the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) is to assist him in making sure that he earns some money. The title he holds has no value.

In the event the talented East Londoner defeats Jackson Masamba – something that Sizani did to the Congolese in 2019 – then, what?

Sizani is a capable boxer who won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Scotland. There was big hope when the left-hander from Komani turned professional in 2018. He has been consistent, winning all his five fights, three by short route.

He now finds himself at the mercy of GBPA because the light- heavyweight division is dead, literally, here in SA. Sizani is currently the only boxer rated in that moribund weight class, which has no champion. His last fight was on March 20 last year, when he pulverised Lebo Mashitoa into submission in two rounds.

On the other hand, Masamba has had two fights since losing to Sizani – a loss and a win – which means he has not improved at all. In the main supporting contest, Walter “Black” Mamba makes a return to the roped square. He has not seen action since he lost both the SA and WBA Pan African middleweight belts via a fourth-round stoppage in 2019 by Nkululeko Mhlongo.

Dlamini will take on Mbiya Kanku. The Congolese has been blowing hot and cold. But he stunned the fight fraternity in his last fight by knocking out promising newcomer Phikelelani Khumalo in the second round on March 26. Dlamini cannot afford to lose or his name will be erased in the national ratings.

Another fighter on the bill who cannot afford to lose his contest is Jeff “911” Magagane. He is rated at No 1 for the SA featherweight title. Magagane will be involved in a risky fight against Sthembiso Maduna, who defeated him in February last year.

Maduna from KwaZulu-Natal has just failed in his attempt to oust Asanda Gingqi as the national champion in March. Victory for Magagane will confirm him as Ginqgi’s mandatory challenger but defeat will put Maduna on the cusp of facing the champion again.

There will be two more fights.