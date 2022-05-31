Shock as trainer assaults boxer after tourney

Boxing suffered unwarranted black eye due to unexpected violent bare-fisted assault live on SABC by trainer Michael Sediane on professional boxer Jeff Magagane at Booysens Gym on Sunday afternoon.

It happened inside the ring in Sthembiso Maduna’s corner where Magagane was exchanging verbal barbs with Maduna’s stablemates.

That was after Maduna’s exciting rounder with Magagane had just ended. It was a just a few moments before the verdict was to be announced. There was existing sporting hostility between the two camps. It was borne out of the decision that favoured Maduna in their first fight in Durban in March last year.

Magagane maintained that Maduna from KwaZulu-Natal enjoyed home decision. They met on Sunday. Magagane welcomed the fight, headlining Bongles Promotion’s card, as a perfect opportunity to avenge that loss.

The Gauteng-based fighter from Limpopo probably knew he won the rematch – hence he ran to Maduna’s corner to make his pre-celebrations. Sediane then unleashed a series of well-executed combinations but luckily Magagane’s defence was tight.

Magagane, trained by Alan Toweel Junior, did not fight back. Promoter Tshele Kometsi – chairman of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association, jumped inside the ring and dragged Sediane out of the ring. Some irritated fans charged at him but were prevented from turning that into an even uglier scene.

The ugly scene did further damage to boxing's reputation as it tries to attract new fans and sponsors, and also generate more TV revenue. Already, social media is buzzing with a video footage of Sediane’s unbecoming conduct.

Magagane cemented his position as the challenger to reigning national featherweight champion Asanda Ginqgi whose first successful defence was against Maduna on March 27 at East London’s ICC Hall.

There, too, Sediane misbehaved. He furiously charged at BSA provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs unclear if it he wanted to assault him after the fight was stopped in the 11th round. That fight was live on SuperSport. Boxing SA did nothing. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see what action is taken this time around.

Earlier on, Sifiso Hlongwane pulverised Mpfariseni Khorommbi into submission in three rounds while the career of 41-year-old former SA and WBA Pan African middleweight champion Walter Dlamini looked to have ended. He took severe beating from Congolese Mbiya Kanku before being knocked out in round seven.

Other results:

Zukisa Mafu beat Mthonlei Quilvile on points over 4 rounds

Katiso Hlahane beat Joaquim Magadule on points over 4 rounds

Vusi Ngcamu beat Gerald Titus poits over 6 rounds.