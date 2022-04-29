×

Boxing

Moruti aware of drug claims against company he signed for

Kinahan and his family are said to be running an intimidating drug cartel

29 April 2022 - 13:48

Moruti Mthalane is aware that MTK Global, which confirmed the signing of the accomplished boxer three years ago, has closed shop after damaging allegations against one of its associates, which include drug trafficking.

The company, which represented more than 200 fighters, announced recently that it was shutting down due to the backlash from its former association with Daniel Kinahan, an alleged mob boss who has been placed under US sanctions. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



