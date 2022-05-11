In demand Dlomo secures offer to face Mgidi

Prince Dlomo’s star is shining brightly. The reigning SA junior-welterweight boxing champion has accepted an offer from Starline Boxing Promotions owner Zandile Malinga to make the third defence against Xolani Mgidi in Durban on June 5.

Dlomo, from KwaMaphumulo in KwaZulu-Natal whose fruitful career is guided in Johannesburg by trainer Charity Mukondeleli, is fresh from a second defence on Sunday against Xolani Mcotheli. Malinga was at ringside.

"Malinga spoke to me and my trainer Charity yesterday about the fight against Mgidi and I accepted the offer,” said the champion, who can best be described as a late bloomer. His career got off to a rocky start as he lost his first two fights but his patience is paying dividends and all of a sudden Dlomo is in demand.

Initially Malinga wanted Dlomo to face No 4 contender, ABU holder Marcus Lebogo. Apparently trainer Damien Durandt would not accept the fight, citing too little time to prepare.

Malinga then went for recently crowned Mpumalanga champion Mgidi, who is rated a spot below Lebogo. Ndongeni, who is rated at No 2, has shown no interest in challenging Dlomo while Siseko Makeleni – who occupies the third spot – has already had a fair crack at the title and he was defeated by Dlomo in September last year.

“I agreed to defend against Marcus,” said Dlomo. “But Malinga came back to me to say Marcus is out and Mgidi is in and I said fine. I did not take any punishment on Sunday.”

Mukondeleli said: “This is simple; I am the trainer. If Prince wants or accepts the fight on June 5, I have no problems. I told him that it means there is no rest and that he must come back to the gym to start preparing.”

Mukondeleli said fortunately Sibusiso Zingange, who helped him with sparring for his fight last week, is working hard in the gym preparing to defend his SA junior-lightweight title against Lunga Stemela on May 22. “So they will help each other,” said Mukondeleli.