Philippines boxers might face travel ban

Rumble boxing event to go ahead as scheduled — Nyatela

Fight fans must not panic, Rumble Africa Promotions' tournament is going ahead as scheduled for April 24 at Boardwalk Casino in Gqeberha, CEO Nomfesane Nyatela has confirmed.



She was reacting to the latest Covid-19 news in the Philippines where the government ordered more than 25m people into strict lockdown during the Easter holidays after a surge in positive cases. It was reported that people from Manila and nearby provinces of Bulcan Cavite, Laguna and Rizal were affected by the lockdown...