IBO world champions Kevin Lerena and Tulani Mbenge go up against each other in the battle for South Africa’s Boxer of the Year award for 2018.

The nominees were announced on Monday by Boxing SA at Uncle Tom’s hall in Soweto‚ once a furnace of black boxing during apartheid.

Lerena and Mbenge are among five nominees for the male boxer of the year‚ the winner being named at the Boxing Awards ceremony at the Sandton Convention Centre on May 17.

Azinga Fuzile is also in the running‚ alongside Roland Malindi and Yanga Sigqibo.