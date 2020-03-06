Young Sivenathi Nontshinga and others to erupt
If boxing champions are like volcanos that erupt every so often then there is no doubt that Sivenathi Nontshinga is that champion.
Having won the ABU junior flyweight belt in only his fifth pro fight on October 28 2018 - almost a year after making his professional debut at Orient Theatre - the 21-year-old talented youngster from Newlands in the Eastern Cape who has only eight fights is already making headlines.
Aptly known as "Special One", Nontshinga will top Rumble Africa Promotion's (RAP) international tournament against Ivan "Bomb" Soriano at Orient Theatre on Sunday. It will be his second defence when he meets the 31-year-old Filipino who has 20 wins, three losses and a draw.
The tournament is dubbed "Showstopper" by RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyatela because, she said, it features the country's brilliant boxers in the ilk of Nontshinga, Ronald "King" Malindi and Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini.
Nontshinga produced a compelling performance against the always durable Siyabonga Siyo - whom he idolised growing up - in the first defence of the IBF International belt in July.
Siyo was on the ropes physically and figuratively when, towards the end on ninth round, Nontshinga unleashed a barrage of blows, forcing referee Clifford Mbelu to step in between the gladiators and end it all. Nontshinga has eight knockouts in eight wins.
Meanwhile, Malindi's domestic bantamweight belt will be on the line against former SA flyweight, WBF and IBO junior bantamweight and bantamweight holder Lwandile Sityatha.
Dlamini will face Namibian Nathaniel Kakololo in a non-title featherweight bout.
Said Nyatela: "I expect boxing-loving people from our province to come in big numbers to bear testimony to what we've always said about our young guns like Nontshinga."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.