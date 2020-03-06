Young Sivenathi Nontshinga and others to erupt

If boxing champions are like volcanos that erupt every so often then there is no doubt that Sivenathi Nontshinga is that champion.

Having won the ABU junior flyweight belt in only his fifth pro fight on October 28 2018 - almost a year after making his professional debut at Orient Theatre - the 21-year-old talented youngster from Newlands in the Eastern Cape who has only eight fights is already making headlines.

Aptly known as "Special One", Nontshinga will top Rumble Africa Promotion's (RAP) international tournament against Ivan "Bomb" Soriano at Orient Theatre on Sunday. It will be his second defence when he meets the 31-year-old Filipino who has 20 wins, three losses and a draw.

The tournament is dubbed "Showstopper" by RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyatela because, she said, it features the country's brilliant boxers in the ilk of Nontshinga, Ronald "King" Malindi and Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini.