Boxing soldiers on despite BSA black eye

Despite the recent spate of errors in judgment by the board of Boxing SA, whose integrity has been compromised, the sport continues unabated.

To illustrate the above, promoters Rodney Berman, Janie Gouws and Thembalethu Ntuthu will organise three tournaments in two provinces next Sunday afternoon.

Berman's Golden Gloves will stage a development tourney at Emperors Palace where Paul Mangxilana will challenge for the vacant Gauteng junior-lightweight title.

Mangxilana will face Lucky Monyebane while Jabulani Makhense will take on Gift Bholo for the vacant Gauteng junior-welterweight title.

Gouws's 5th Element Boxing Promotions will stage an international tournament at Time Square, Menlyn Park in Pretoria, where SA-based Ukrainian Vladyslav Sirenko and Rogelio Omar Rossi of Argentina will top the bill with a 12-rounder for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) cruiserweight title.

SA heavyweight champion Ruann Visser will face Luke Sutherland in a non-title fight, while Clement Kamanga will welcome Vladyslav Baranov of Kiev in an international junior-welterweight bout.