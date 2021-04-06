Strict licence and entry deadlines apply
Athletics First road race for Gauteng
As Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) prepares to host its first road race of the year, it appeals to runners to submit their entries to avoid any disappointments on race day.
The eagerly awaited provincial half-marathon and 10km championships will take place at the Germiston Stadium on Sunday.
The starter’s gun for the men's 21km will sound at 6.30am with the women following them 15 minutes later, while the 10km men's race will be at 8am, followed by the women's race at 8.15am.
By late yesterday, CGA had received more than 300 entries for both races and they are calling on runners to enter for the races at the CGA offices at the Germiston Stadium today, which is the final day to submit entries.
The entry fee for the 21km race is R120 and R80 for the 10km event. The athletes are reminded to bring their 2020 permanent licences because there will be no temporary licences allowed on race day.
Both races will accommodate 250 runners each in line with Covid-19 regulations. The qualifying time for the elite men's half-marathon event is 1hr:15min run from 2019 onwards. The elite women's qualifying time is 1:45.
As a way of motivating elite runners during the pandemic, provincial medals and prize money will be awarded to the top three finishers (gold, silver and bronze).
Only CGA-registered athletes will qualify for medals and prize money. The first man and woman to cross the finish line in the half-marathon will pocket R3,000, while the two winners in the 10km will collect R2,000. CGA president James Moloi appealed to runners to enter both races on time because of Covid-19 regulations.
“We will not accept entries on race day. We are urging the runners to enter the race to avoid disappointments. They have been calling for us to organise a road race and this is their chance to enter. Our offices are open and they can submit their entries. We are appealing to athletes to enter and enjoy the experience of being on the road again," said Moloi yesterday.
