Athletics First road race for Gauteng

As Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) prepares to host its first road race of the year, it appeals to runners to submit their entries to avoid any disappointments on race day.

The eagerly awaited provincial half-marathon and 10km championships will take place at the Germiston Stadium on Sunday.

The starter’s gun for the men's 21km will sound at 6.30am with the women following them 15 minutes later, while the 10km men's race will be at 8am, followed by the women's race at 8.15am.

By late yesterday, CGA had received more than 300 entries for both races and they are calling on runners to enter for the races at the CGA offices at the Germiston Stadium today, which is the final day to submit entries.

The entry fee for the 21km race is R120 and R80 for the 10km event. The athletes are reminded to bring their 2020 permanent licences because there will be no temporary licences allowed on race day.