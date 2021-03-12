Nontshinga eliminator headlines Boardwalk bill

Rumble Africa Promotions' star-studded international boxing tournament will take place at Boardwalk Casino in Port Elizabeth on April 25, RAP chief Nomfesane Nyatela has confirmed.

The tournament features Sivenathi Nontshinga, Yanga Sigqibo, Luyanda Ntwanambi, Lerato Dlamini, Ayabonga Sonjica and Jackson Chauke.

Super-talented Nontshinga, who is rated No 2 by the IBF in the junior-flyweight division, will headline the event when he welcomes Christian Araneta in an IBF junior-flyweight title elimination fight. Araneta, from the Philippines, is rated No 4.

The winner will get the No 1 spot and possibly the right to challenge champion Felix Alvarado, the Nicaraguan who recorded his second defence with a stoppage win over Deejay Kriel on January 2.

In the main supporting bout of RAP's tournament, Sigqibo will put his WBO Intercontinental junior- bantamweight title on the line against Mexican Alejandro Espinoza Tinoco, while Ntwanambi will also put his WBO Africa flyweight belt up for grabs against seasoned SA champion Chauke.

Nomfesane said WBC Silver featherweight holder Dlamini will be involved in an IBF sanctioned fight, with his opponent is yet to be confirmed, while Sonjica will feature in an IBF Africa featherweight championship fight.

She said the organisation of their tournament will cost RAP about R3m.

“We must pay sanctioning fees to both the IBF and WBO, fly in and accommodate officials from abroad,” she said. “Before Covid-19, we would not provide accommodation for local boxers but we are forced nowadays because they must all enter into the bio-bubble, which also costs a lot of money. We will also be required to pay for Covid-19 tests.”

She said Araneta and his team will arrive in Port Elizabeth four days before the fight. “This was part of the negotiations with them,” she explained. “Nontshinga, Sigqibo, Ntwanambi, Ayabonga and Dlamini must also go there seven days prior to the event to acclimatise to the windy weather of PE.”