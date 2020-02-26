Orient Theatre to host elite 'Showstopper'
East London, known as the "Mecca of SA boxing", will host the year's first tournament under the banner of Rumble Africa Promotions on March 8.
The tourney at the at Orient Theatre has been dubbed "Showstopper". That's because CEO Nomfesane Nyatela says it features the country's brilliant and colourful boxers in the ilk of Yanga Sigqibo, Sivenathi Nontshinga, Ronald Malindi and Lerato Dlamini.
"Religious boxing fans know what to expect from these boxers and they know their capabilities in the ring. It is thus proper to say that this will be a show-stopper of a boxing tournament," she said.
Nomfesane said Sigqibo from Duncan Village near East London will welcome Chris Polino from the Philippines in the main event. Siqgibo's WBO intercontinental junior bantamweight title will be on the line.
The boxer, nicknamed "Showtime", made a stupendous performance in his first defence against Joseph Ambo from the Philippines in a tournament that was staged by Xaba Promotions in July.
The main supporting bout will be the IBF International championship between defending champion Nontshinga from Newlands against Ivan Soriano from the Philippines.
Known as "Special One", Nontshinga, like Siqgibo, will be making the second defence.
Malindi from Gauteng will put his SA bantamweight title on the line against Lwandile Sityatha from Mdantsane. It will be the third defence for Malindi.
Free State's Dlamini will face Namibian Nathaniel Kakololo in the first defence of his WBC Silver featherweight title. Dlamini's previous defence was a very impressive points win over Filipino Dave Penalosa in Saudi Arabia in July.
Nomfesane said they have signed an agreement with Mbuyekezo Boxing Channel which will stream live action on its pay-per-view website.
