Orient Theatre to host elite 'Showstopper'

East London, known as the "Mecca of SA boxing", will host the year's first tournament under the banner of Rumble Africa Promotions on March 8.

The tourney at the at Orient Theatre has been dubbed "Showstopper". That's because CEO Nomfesane Nyatela says it features the country's brilliant and colourful boxers in the ilk of Yanga Sigqibo, Sivenathi Nontshinga, Ronald Malindi and Lerato Dlamini.

"Religious boxing fans know what to expect from these boxers and they know their capabilities in the ring. It is thus proper to say that this will be a show-stopper of a boxing tournament," she said.

Nomfesane said Sigqibo from Duncan Village near East London will welcome Chris Polino from the Philippines in the main event. Siqgibo's WBO intercontinental junior bantamweight title will be on the line.

The boxer, nicknamed "Showtime", made a stupendous performance in his first defence against Joseph Ambo from the Philippines in a tournament that was staged by Xaba Promotions in July.