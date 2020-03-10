Bernie Pailman scripts Ronald Malindi win

Bernie Pailman has not given up doing what he does best - producing champions - although his good work has gone unnoticed. Pailman is yet to be recognised or nominated for an award.

One of his champions is 25-year-old Ronald Malindi, who rules the SA bantamweight division with an iron fist.

Malindi, who also holds the ABU belt, remains undefeated in 17 fights and one of his biggest wins was on Sunday in East London against experienced former two-weight world champion Lwandile Sityatha.

Malindi was not given the slightest chance against Sityatha in the tournament hosted by Rumble Africa Promotions but he beat him on a unanimous points decision to register the third defence of the SA title.