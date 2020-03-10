Boxing

Bernie Pailman scripts Ronald Malindi win

By Bongani Magasela - 10 March 2020 - 11:33
Ronald Malindi, left, in his previous title bout against Michael Daries, promises to to stop Lwandile Sityatha's winning streak .
Bernie Pailman has not given up doing what he does best - producing champions - although his good work has gone unnoticed. Pailman is yet to be recognised or nominated for an award.

One of his champions is 25-year-old Ronald Malindi, who rules the SA bantamweight division with an iron fist.

Malindi, who also holds the ABU belt, remains undefeated in 17 fights and one of his biggest wins was on Sunday in East London against experienced former two-weight world champion Lwandile Sityatha.

Malindi was not given the slightest chance against Sityatha in the tournament hosted by Rumble Africa Promotions but he beat him on a unanimous points decision to register the third defence of the SA title.

"It will take a special boxer here at home to beat Ronald," said Pailman of the Westside Boxing Academy in Westbury, Johannesburg.

"Everything went according to the script. Sityatha came hard and we expected that but we had a plan. Ronald could have stopped him later in the fight if he was not a little bit off."

Sivenathi Nontshinga retained the IBF International junior-flyweight title with a fifth-round knockout of Ivan Soriano from the Philippines, while Yanga Sigqibo reigned supreme as the WBO Intercontinental junior-bantamweight king with a seventh-round knockout of Soriano's countryman Cris Paulino.

In an ABU featherweight title fight Lerato Dlamini stopped Jeremiah Mhere from Zimbabwe in round three. while Asanda Gingqi beat Thato Bonokoane on points for the ABU SADC junior-featherweight title.

