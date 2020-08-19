Boxing

Rumble Africa won't be staging any fight soon

19 August 2020 - 08:57

The insistence by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that gatherings of more than 50 people still remain prohibited sounded like a death knell to Rumble Africa Boxing Promotions.

CEO of the East London company — which won the 2018 Boxing SA and IBF Promoter of the Year award — Nomfesane Nyatela said: "Lots of money is required before, during and after staging a tournament. That becomes a big challenge when you don’t have television on your side. Now it is even worse because there will be no fans...

