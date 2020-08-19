Rumble Africa won't be staging any fight soon
The insistence by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that gatherings of more than 50 people still remain prohibited sounded like a death knell to Rumble Africa Boxing Promotions.
CEO of the East London company — which won the 2018 Boxing SA and IBF Promoter of the Year award — Nomfesane Nyatela said: "Lots of money is required before, during and after staging a tournament. That becomes a big challenge when you don’t have television on your side. Now it is even worse because there will be no fans...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.