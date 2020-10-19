Dlomo's KO becomes upset of the year

Sibusio “Prince” Dlomo, the 100-1 dark horse, produced Boxing SA’s upset of the year at Klipspruit Sports Centre in Pimville, Soweto, when he knocked down 22-10 hot favourite Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni in the fifth round of their eight round scheduled junior welterweight bout on Saturday.

Some pundits labelled the event a mismatch and that Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee should not have given the go-ahead. Their concerns were based on the fact that 32-year-old Dlomo has not even won a provincial title in a career spanning nine years. Dlomo went into the fight with an unimpressive record of 11 losses, 10 wins and a draw while Ndongeni has won two SA titles in two weight divisions as well as the IBO and WBD belts.

Ndongeni had a single defeat by Devin Haney (now WBC champion) in the USA against 26 wins. But Dlomo turned the tables on him, handing him his first loss in a local ring. What made it even worse was that Dlomo did that in style – a clean KO – which was Ndongeni’s first. A well-executed left hook to the jaw lifted Ndongeni off the ground before his stiff body bounced on the canvass where he was counted out.

Charity Mukondeleli – who ushered Dlomo into battle – said: “I said it long time ago that Ndongeni must not underestimate Prince because he is not a quality boxer. I was not shocked by what happened because our plan was to keep an eye on him and to make him commit a mistake and punish him.”

Dlomo said: “I slept well after knocking out Ndongeni. I dreamt I was flying. Ndongeni said bad things about me and I went in there with one thing in my mind – that I must kill him or he will kill me.”