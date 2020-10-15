Bio-bubble restrictions weigh on boxing trainer

Top boxing trainer Sean Smith says being in the bio-bubble feels like being in a jail cell.

Boxers, trainer and managers who will participate in TLB Promotion’s tournament at Klipspruit Sport Centre in Pimville, Soweto, this Saturday night entered into a bubble at a lodge in Randburg last Sunday. The tournament is organised by Joyce Kungwane.

“I feel like I am in jail; it feels like I have done something wrong, so I am being punished,” giggled Smith.

“I wake up in the morning, have breakfast and sit around. I can’t go home and see my family. It feels strange but we’ve got to make the most of it. Hopefully the virus will subside and protocols will become less so that we go back to the usual way.”

Thulani Mbenge and Mardochee Kuvesa Katembo will headline the programme with a 10-rounder for the vacant ABU welterweight title while Xolisani Ndongeni and Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo will meet in a non-title eight-rounder in the junior welterweight division.