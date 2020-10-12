Berman delivers first tournament since March

The moment the fight fraternity in SA had been waiting for finally came on Saturday night – thanks to Boxing SA’s operational plan that got the government to allow the return of competitive action behind closed doors.

Golden Gloves delivered an exciting five-bout card at an empty Theatre of Marcellus inside Emperors Palace. Compliance officer Jeff Ellis and Boxing SA’s acting provincial managers, Jaap van Niewenhuizen and Lehlohonolo Ramagole, made sure that all Covid-19 protocols were adhered to.

Sanitisers were available and SuperSport – which broadcast all bouts live – ensured that masks were freely available at ringside. Temperatures were checked at the door. Boxers, trainers and seconds, ring officials, the timekeeper, physicians and television crew all wore masks.

Boxers wore their masks until action began, while their cornermen kept theirs on until all boxing matches ended. The only people at ringside were provincial managers, physicians and one cameraman. The boxing ring and the ropes were sanitised and disinfected by a special team after each bout.