Former IBO lightweight champ makes debut in junior-welterweight class

Nomeva threatens to quit boxing if he loses to Dlomo

Former IBO lightweight boxing champion Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni said he would consider quitting boxing if he loses to Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo in Soweto tomorrow afternoon.



Their eight-rounder will form part of the TLB Promotion bill at Klipspruit Sport Centre...