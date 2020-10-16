Former IBO lightweight champ makes debut in junior-welterweight class
Nomeva threatens to quit boxing if he loses to Dlomo
Former IBO lightweight boxing champion Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni said he would consider quitting boxing if he loses to Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo in Soweto tomorrow afternoon.
Their eight-rounder will form part of the TLB Promotion bill at Klipspruit Sport Centre...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.