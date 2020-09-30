Xolisani Ndongeni and Thulani Mbenge back in action

Eastern Cape homies and gym mates in Johannesburg – Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni and Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge – have been given opportunities to work their way back to the top where they had already introduced themselves by winning IBO titles.



Ndongeni was at one point on the verge of challenging for the WBA belt and the boxer from Duncan Village even found himself rubbing shoulders with America’s mega star retired boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather at his state-of-the-art gym in Las Vegas...