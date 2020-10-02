Trainer Mukondeleli left fuming by claims of mismatch

'Prince not a sacrificial lamb for Ndongeni'

Emerging boxing trainer Charit Mukondeleli has dismissed the notion that the match between Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo and Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni is a mismatch that should not go ahead. The bout forms part of the TLB Promotion bill at Klipspruit Sports Centre in Pimville, Soweto, on October 17.



“Prince is not a sacrificial lamb for Ndongeni,” fumed Mukondeleli yesterday. “Every fighter has equal chances to win and the same goes for Prince. He is an underdog but that does not mean Ndongeni will walk over him. There is going to be war ... trust me.”..