The mother of a 26-year-old woman who was murdered and buried in a shallow grave is seeking justice for her daughter.

Thembi Vilane says her daughter Rota Precious Vilane went missing on Saturday last week after she left home for Matsamo Plaza in Schoemansdal, outside Malalane in Mpumalanga, but never returned.

After she was reported missing at the Schoemansdal police station, her body was found chopped inside the yard of an abandoned house and buried in a shallow grave.

“My daughter went to buy some stuff at the Matsamo Plaza on Saturday. I phoned her and she told me she was coming back. Apparently she was given a lift to a certain house that her ex-boyfriend lived in. After a search and reporting her missing on Monday, police found her body buried in a shallow grave. I’m very hurt. I don’t know what to do. How can someone chop my daughter like an animal,” Vilane said.

“I understand that there’s nothing I can do now, but I will not forget what happened to my daughter. The person who has done this must rot in jail. I need justice for my daughter.”

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said they were looking for Sibusiso “Tiger” Gama, who they believed could assist them in the case. “We are looking for Sibusiso Gama, who is the deceased’s ex-boyfriend to help in the investigation. We’re calling on Gama to report to any local police station,” said Mdhluli.

He said police are investigating a murder charge.