Vetyeka returns to boxing to train amateur fighters

Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka is living proof that when one door closes, another opens.

His fruitful boxing career - which saw him become the first local boxer to unify titles in 2013 - came to an abrupt end in 2018 when he was hit by a passing vehicle while opening the door of his own on Amalinda Road in East London.

The 39 year old former SA champion - who currently works for the Cecil Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane - has opened another chapter in his life as an amateur boxing trainer. Vetyeka has already produced an Eastern Cape amateur champion from his V12 Boxing Gym.

"I was given the Community Hall last year next to my house in Mdantsane where I train amateur boxers. Some of my fighters had their first fights in May last year and already I have produced an Eastern Cape amateur champion.

"I was also chosen to be part of the coaching staff for the Buffalo City Metro amateur team that participated in the Eastern Cape Games in Mthatha in September. But I was involved with the cadets," he said yesterday.