Ayanda Nkosi wants to avenge defeats

Ayanda Nkosi has vowed to avenge the three losses that his trainer Patrick Malinga suffered to Thompson Mokwana in their four epic battles during Malinga's heyday as a fighter.

Nkosi - the pupil who has 12 fights - takes on the veteran of 38 fights for Mokwana's domestic SA lightweight title at KwaThema Indoor Sports Centre in Springs on Sunday. While Malinga is now a trainer who has guided Nkosi to 11 wins against a loss - Mokwana has gone back to his old trainer Manny Fernandez.

Mokwana will bid for the second defence in the main bout of promoters Elias and Fana Tshabalala, who trade under the banner of Fanstastic 2 Promotions.

Mokwana has experience and longevity on his side after 23 wins, 13 losses and a draw. Nkosi is a new comer with 11 wins from 12 fights. They came face-to-face yesterday during their pre-fight medical which was conducted by acting BSA Gauteng manager Jaap van Niewenhuizen and doctor Solly Skosana at Southdale Fitness Club yesterday.