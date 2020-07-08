South Africa

Grandmother and two children found murdered in Limpopo home

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 July 2020 - 08:32
Police said neighbours raised the alarm after they did not see any movement around the house in Maokeng village.
Police said neighbours raised the alarm after they did not see any movement around the house in Maokeng village.
Image: Supplied

A 67-year-old woman and her two grandchildren were found  murdered at their home in a village in Limpopo on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said neighbours of the woman raised the alarm after they did not see any movement around the house in Maokeng village.

Mojapelo said calls to the family also went unanswered.

“They went to investigate and that’s when the gruesome discovery was made,” he said.

On arrival, police found the three bodies with wounds lying in a pool of blood, Mojapelo said.

Granddaughter found hanging from tree, elderly guardians murdered

A bloody trail of footprints matching the shoes worn by their granddaughter was found at the scene of the double murder of an elderly couple in the ...
News
3 weeks ago

The 29-year-old mother of the two children, aged six and nine, was not at home during the attack.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the assailant might have committed these horrendous deeds during the night on Monday or in the early hours of Tuesday morning.”

The motive for the murder was not known. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Warrant Officer Albert Manaka on 082 414 6634, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

Granny pays tribute to 'brilliant' Soweto teen who was raped and murdered

Simphiwe Sibeko was a good child who spent a lot of time indoors and was a top achiever at school, says her grandmother Joyce.
News
3 months ago

Missing Tsomo woman and teenage granddaughters found murdered

An Eastern Cape elderly woman and her two granddaughters who were reported missing  in Tsomo earlier this month have been found murdered, said ...
News
7 months ago

Theology student and her grandfather found murdered at home

Police are yet to make arrests after a University of the Western Cape theology student and her grandfather were found murdered at the weekend.
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X