Grandmother and two children found murdered in Limpopo home

A 67-year-old woman and her two grandchildren were found murdered at their home in a village in Limpopo on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said neighbours of the woman raised the alarm after they did not see any movement around the house in Maokeng village.

Mojapelo said calls to the family also went unanswered.

“They went to investigate and that’s when the gruesome discovery was made,” he said.

On arrival, police found the three bodies with wounds lying in a pool of blood, Mojapelo said.