'Honour veteran boxers nationally'

Tsholofelo Lejaka says his biggest hope is to see the boxing community not only being recognised by the sport sector, but also being recognised through national orders.

The CEO of Boxing SA was responding to the question on many people's minds regarding lack of recognition for boxing legends when they are still alive.

"In KwaZulu-Natal last year, Les Andreasen [administrator] was awarded a lifetime achievement. At national level, Thulani Malinga [first WBC champ] was awarded the Steve Tshwete lifetime achievement award," Lejaka retorted.

"It means we need to continue and encourage the boxing fraternity, especially the structures of veterans which we will be working on establishing and assisting, to set up shop through support to make sure they nominate their members for recognition in these programs - provincial and national awards.