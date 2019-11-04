Donaire best bet to lift the Super Series

WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete has found it very difficult to pick the winner in the unification bout between IBF, WBA and The Ring bantamweight holder Naoya Inoue and WBA Super champion Nonito Donaire.

The 26-year-old Japanese - who goes by the moniker "Monster" - and 36-year-old "Filipino Flash" will meet in the final of the World Boxing Super Series at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Friday.

The winner will be crowned as the unified champion and will also take home the Muhammad Ali trophy.

The newly crowned champion is guaranteed well over $4m (about R60m).

On paper, Donaire is the favourite and that is based on his longevity and big fight temperament. He has been around with huge success since 2001 and has won multiple world championship in four weight divisions. Donaire boasts 26 knockouts in 40 wins against five losses.

Inoue is undefeated in 18 fights with 16 knockouts.