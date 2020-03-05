SA boxers to miss Olympics again

Never mind what any gullible wordsmith waxing lyrically wants you to believe, the sad truth is that South Africa will not have amateur boxers in the 20202 Tokyo Olympics.

SA Sports Confederation and Olympics Committee (Sascoc) acting CEO Patience Shikwamabana said they will hold a special meeting tonight to try and come up with solutions that will ultimately suggest what must happen for SA's amateur boxers regarding the route to take in qualifying for the 2020 Olympics - a move that could come too late.

She was reacting to the news that the entire executive of the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) - the organisation that governs amateur boxing for men and women in the country - has resigned.

"Yes, they resigned on Sunday," she said without letting much out of the bag, except to say that "we will have a meeting tomorrow night [tonight] to deal with what has happened and map a way forward".