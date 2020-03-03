Osborne 'Big Daddy' Machimana wants his heavyweight belt back

Osborne "Big Daddy" Machimana wants Boxing SA to hand him the South African heavyweight belt.

That is because Ruann "Giant King" Visser has been stripped of the belt after the champion was found guilty of doping by the Court for Arbitration in Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

The case relates to the presence of a prohibited substance following Visser's fight against Machimana in 2018.

Their bout, which Visser won by a seventh-round stoppage, took place at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijpark.

Visser must now serve a four-year ban ending in September 2023.

The sanction directed that all Visser's competitive results in his fights against Machimana, Madars Trivols (April 27 2019), Justice Siliga (June 23 2019), Bernard Adie (July 26 2019) and Misael Sanchez (October 25 2019) be disqualified. But Visser's results against Luke Sutherland (October 2018) and Elvis Moyo (February 2019) were not affected.