'Golden Boy' adamant he's a promoter

Retired former SA junior featherweight and featherweight boxing champion Oscar "Golden Boy" Chauke has refuted rumours that the actual holder of BSA promoter's licence is his former trainer Manny Fernandes.

Rumours have been that Chauke is fronting for Fernandes, who guided him to winning the SA belt in two weight divisions, two WBF titles and the IBF Intercontinental belt.

Chauke retired in 2017 after losing to Namibian Sakaria Lucas in their WBO Africa featherweight title fight.

Fernandes, who was promoting fights under BRD Promotion, announced recently that he had gone back to training fighters and added that Chauke will jointly promote with his wife - Sonja.

"I am the promoter," said Chauke yesterday after conducting the pre-fight medical for his maiden tournament that will take place at Turffontein Racecourse on Sunday.