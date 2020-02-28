'Golden Boy' adamant he's a promoter
Retired former SA junior featherweight and featherweight boxing champion Oscar "Golden Boy" Chauke has refuted rumours that the actual holder of BSA promoter's licence is his former trainer Manny Fernandes.
Rumours have been that Chauke is fronting for Fernandes, who guided him to winning the SA belt in two weight divisions, two WBF titles and the IBF Intercontinental belt.
Chauke retired in 2017 after losing to Namibian Sakaria Lucas in their WBO Africa featherweight title fight.
Fernandes, who was promoting fights under BRD Promotion, announced recently that he had gone back to training fighters and added that Chauke will jointly promote with his wife - Sonja.
"I am the promoter," said Chauke yesterday after conducting the pre-fight medical for his maiden tournament that will take place at Turffontein Racecourse on Sunday.
His development tournament features boxers like Thompson Mokwana, Joshua Studdard and Matshidiso Mokebisi, who are trained by Fernandes. "It's not easy being a promoter but the love of this sport gave me strength, so I cannot wait for Sunday."
Mokwana, who last fought in June when he surrendered the SA lightweight title by a stoppage to Ayanda Nkosi, will face Congolese Raymond Kupula in the main bout. Studdard will fight Saul Hlungwane, while Mokebisi and Raider Muleba will meet in the only women bout.
Meanwhile, the weekend's action begin tomorrow in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, where Zandile Malinga's Starline Promotions will stage an international event that will be headlined by a WBF International junior bantamweight fight between Gcina Makhoba and Musawenkosi Ndwandwe.
Action in both Turfontein and Dundee will begin at 2pm.
