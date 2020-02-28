Joy for Xolisani Ndongeni at massive Vegas tournament
Zolani Tete may have missed out on fighting WBA Super and IBF bantamweight holder Naoya Inoue but the consolation is that the country will be represented in the massive tournament that will see Inoue face WBO holder John Riel Casimero.
The unification bout takes place at Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas on April 25.
Tete's loss of the WBO belt to Casimero in November put an end to the possible unification with the Japanese who won the World Boxing Super Series by defeating multiple weight world champion Nonito Donaire in the final on November 7.
Tete's homeboy in East London, former IBO world lightweight champion Xolisani Ndongeni, has been included in the undercard of that super tournament that will be staged by veteran American promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank.
Ndongeni, whose only loss in 27 fights was to rising American star Devin Haney, has been matched with undefeated American Arnold Barboza Junior.
"I can't wait for this," said a jubilant Ndongeni. "Everything about this fight is big: expectations, the platform and mileage."
