Joy for Xolisani Ndongeni at massive Vegas tournament

Zolani Tete may have missed out on fighting WBA Super and IBF bantamweight holder Naoya Inoue but the consolation is that the country will be represented in the massive tournament that will see Inoue face WBO holder John Riel Casimero.

The unification bout takes place at Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas on April 25.

Tete's loss of the WBO belt to Casimero in November put an end to the possible unification with the Japanese who won the World Boxing Super Series by defeating multiple weight world champion Nonito Donaire in the final on November 7.