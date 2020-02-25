SA boxing's bad boy Thomas Oosthuizen back in jail
Former IBO super-middleweight and light-heavyweight boxing champion Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen is in the headlines again.
As usual, it's for his exploits outside the boxing ring and his escapades have now eliminated him from the Golden Gloves tournament set for March 21.
Reports are that Oosthuizen has been arrested on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is in police custody at the Boksburg prison.
The left-hander was sentenced to 17 months behind bars in 2018 for dealing in drugs. The talented leftie last fought in March last year, when he lost to seven-fight novice Aleksei Figorov in Germany.
Golden Gloves fight publicist Brian Mitchell confirmed that the son of former SA
junior-middleweight and middleweight champion Charles Oosthuizen is "definitely" off their bill that will take place at Emperors Palace.
Mitchell said Oosthuizen was to face Roman Golovashchenko, the Ukrainian who lost in his bid to oust Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena as the IBO cruiserweight champion when they met in Germany two years ago.
"I believe he was arrested for assault; I don't think there is a comeback after this," said Mitchell, whose boss, promoter Rodney Berman has given Oosthuizen more than enough opportunities to work his way back to the top as a fighter.
Mitchell said Roarke Knapp and Tristan Truter have
instead been included on the card that will be headlined by the final of the promotion's middleweight series between Boyd Allen and Brandon Thysse.
It was reported that Oosthuizen was arrested at the Boksburg court two weekends ago when he was meant to appear on child maintenance charges.
It is said that Oosthuizen assaulted a man who had made a joke about him.
"He was ordered to leave the pub but once outside, he allegedly attacked a man before going back into the pub to attack the complainant - leaving him with facial injuries," reported local newspaper the Advertiser.
