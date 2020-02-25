SA boxing's bad boy Thomas Oosthuizen back in jail

Former IBO super-middleweight and light-heavyweight boxing champion Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen is in the headlines again.

As usual, it's for his exploits outside the boxing ring and his escapades have now eliminated him from the Golden Gloves tournament set for March 21.

Reports are that Oosthuizen has been arrested on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is in police custody at the Boksburg prison.

The left-hander was sentenced to 17 months behind bars in 2018 for dealing in drugs. The talented leftie last fought in March last year, when he lost to seven-fight novice Aleksei Figorov in Germany.

Golden Gloves fight publicist Brian Mitchell confirmed that the son of former SA

junior-middleweight and middleweight champion Charles Oosthuizen is "definitely" off their bill that will take place at Emperors Palace.