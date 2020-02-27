All eyes on Brandon Thysse and Boyd Allen rematch

The pressure is on for Brandon Thysse going into his eagerly awaited rematch with Boyd Allen at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

It was at the same venue that Thysse lost via a split points decision in the WBA Pan African junior middleweight belt on May 10 last year.

The second fight will take place on March 21. Allen's belt plus 60% of the R750,000 purse money that will be paid by Golden Gloves to the winner are at stake. The winner has also been promised a top 15 rating by the WBA.

Thysse is trained by Damien Durandt while Peter Smith is in charge of Allen's career. Thysse has been a professional boxer since 2015 and has fought 81 rounds with 12 wins, two losses and a draw.

On the other hand, Allen is a former mixed martial arts fighter, who is still a newcomer to the sport of boxing. Having fought his first pro fight in 2018, Allen remains undefeated in five fights with only one championship bout, which he won against Thysse.