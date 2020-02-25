Local money will not buy Highlands hot-shot Shalulile, says boss Kaftel

No amount of money will influence Highlands Park management to sell the club's top goalscorer Peter Shalulile to a local side, assures club boss Brad Kaftel, who described the lethal Namibian as his own son. Only an offer from Europe will see them part ways.

"A father right in his mind will not put a price tag on the head of his son," said Kaftel.

There is growing feeling that the Namibian striker whose scoring prowess has turned him into a sought-after striker in the Absa Premiership, may leave for a bigger team at the end of the season.

Shalulile, 27, is a speedy and lethal striker who brings to mind Helman Mkhalele, the former Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League winner, who was like a runaway train down the wings.

With 12 league goals, Shalulile is a second top scorer on PSL list, behind Pirates danger man Gabadinho Mhango from Malawi.