Local money will not buy Highlands hot-shot Shalulile, says boss Kaftel
No amount of money will influence Highlands Park management to sell the club's top goalscorer Peter Shalulile to a local side, assures club boss Brad Kaftel, who described the lethal Namibian as his own son. Only an offer from Europe will see them part ways.
"A father right in his mind will not put a price tag on the head of his son," said Kaftel.
There is growing feeling that the Namibian striker whose scoring prowess has turned him into a sought-after striker in the Absa Premiership, may leave for a bigger team at the end of the season.
Shalulile, 27, is a speedy and lethal striker who brings to mind Helman Mkhalele, the former Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League winner, who was like a runaway train down the wings.
With 12 league goals, Shalulile is a second top scorer on PSL list, behind Pirates danger man Gabadinho Mhango from Malawi.
"I will not entertain an idea of selling him," said Kaftel.
"Peter is a special player, so I will be prepared to let him go if the offer came from Europe and was good for him."
Shalulile, who still has four years left on his contract, said: "I'm happy where I am and very excited to score goals that help my team. Yes, playing abroad is every player's wish but I am still happy here."
Coach Owen da Gama said: "Peter is an exceptional player; he's absolutely fantastic; I don't think there is a striker that creates more goals than this boy."
