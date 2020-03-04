Sibiya wants to impress in his maiden boxing event

The boxing promotions bug has found another happy victim in retired professional boxer Douglas Sibiya from Lamontville in Durban.

Having enjoyed his time outside the square ring since he hung up his gloves in 1998 after campaigning in the light heavyweight division, the 56-year-old Sibiya has acquired a professional boxing licence with Boxing SA.

Sibiya has hit the ground running. He has already put together a six-bout development bill.

"My tournament will take place at Chartsworth Centre in Durban on March 21," said Sibiya, who operates under the banner of DMZ Sotobe Boxing Promotions.

Sibiya, who fought big-name fighters such as Solomon Zuma, Freddie Rafferty, Howard Mpepesi, Isaac Mahlangu and Earl Morais, promised fight fans a treat.

Topping his maiden tournament will be WBF International junior featherweight champion Tholumusa "The Preacher" Ngema from Esikhawini, in a non-title fight against battle-marked veteran Doctor "Zulu Boy" Ntsele from the Free State.

Ngema has been based in Gauteng under trainer Bernie Pailman before going back home where he trains at Esikhaleni Boxing Club. Ngema will actually be fighting for the first time at home as a professional boxer.

His last fight was in Botswana in May when he captured the WBA Pan African belt after defeating local boxer Tshepang Babui. That win was Ngema's fifth against a loss and two draws.

He will be up against Ntsele of Thabong, Welkom, who has been around since 2005 with 22 wins in 36 fights.

Thema Zuma of KZN will welcome Malawian Ellen Simwaka in the woman bout.