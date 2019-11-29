Boxing

Ayanda Matiti pulls Nkosinathi Joyi out of slumber

By Bongani Magasela - 29 November 2019 - 12:08
Nkosinathi Joyi, right, in action against Siphamandla Baleni. Joyi will fight Joy Canoy of the Philippines on December 16.
Nkosinathi Joyi, right, in action against Siphamandla Baleni. Joyi will fight Joy Canoy of the Philippines on December 16.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The sleeping giant of the mini- flyweight division, Nkosinathi "Mabere" Joyi, is very much awake.

This is thanks to promoter Ayanda Matiti who has given the one-time knockout artist a lifeline when his obituary as a fighter had already been written.

Joyi will attempt to win the IBO strap he held from 2006 until 2009. He lost it when he stepped inside the ring to face Florante Condes for the IBF belt.

Joyi, who won the IBF belt and lost it in 2012, will take on Joey Canoy of the Philippines for the belt that was forfeited by Simpiwe Konkco before he flew out to Thailand where he lost to WBC holder Wanheng Menayothin in October.

Moruti Mthalane will have SA judge in world title defence

SA ring official Neville Hotz will be one of the three judges when Moruti Mthalane makes the second defence of his IBF flyweight crown in Japan on ...
Sport
6 months ago

The battle of the lefties will form part of Matiti's seven-title thriller at East London's ICC Hall on December 16.

Canoy will be remembered for having then IBO holder Konkco in all sorts of trouble before their fight in December last year was called off in round five due to a bad cut Konkco sustained after an accidental clash of heads.

Joyi, 36, was once ranked by BoxRec and The Ring Magazine as the number one boxer in the mini-flyweight division until the former IBO and IBF holder hit rock bottom, especially after losing the IBF belt in 2012.

Dumezweni impresses - Durandt happy after Sultan defeat

Gauteng boxing trainer Damien Durandt has heaped praise on his newly-crowned WBC Silver junior bantamweight Athenkosi Dumezweni.
Sport
6 months ago

Damien Durandt keeps dad's legacy on

Young trainer backs his boxers to do well
Sport
7 months ago

Joyi puts title on the line against rookie

Tyirha is gonna fall, vows veteran slugger
Sport
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X