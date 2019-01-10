He beat me fair and square - Budler

Dethroned WBA Super and the Ring Magazine belts holder Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler is an honest and genuine guy who would not allow public perception to influence his state of mind.

Actually that is what has made this tiny 30-year-old boxer the gentle giant of local boxing.

He gave credit to Japan's Hiro Kyoguchi, who dethroned him via a 10th-round stoppage in Hong Kong on December 31.

"He was just better than me. I don't want to make excuses. He beat me fair and square," said Budler yesterday.

Asked if he agreed with trainer Colin Nathan's decision to stop the fight, Budler said: "If Colin felt he had to stop it, then there is no problem because I trust his judgment. I put my life in his hands every time I step inside the ring."