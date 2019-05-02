Dumezweni impresses - Durandt happy after Sultan defeat

Based on his performance on Sunday, Dumezweni should be considered as one of SA's top fighters.

"He is now rated No9 in the world by BoxRec.Com and we are waiting for the WBC to rate him higher in the division."

Regarding Jackson "M3" Chauke, who stopped Thabang "Pretty Boy" Ramagole in the ninth round for the then vacant SA flyweight belt also on Sunday, Durandt revealed what was their plan.

"I warned Jackson going into the fight that Thabang was going to bring a tough fight, because he also wanted to be the champion."

Ramagole, whose career is guided by his father and trainer Lucky Ramagole, dropped Chauke in the first round. That was Chauke's first visit to the slumberland ever and that, includes his amateur career which saw him represent SA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The title Chauke and Ramagole fought for, remained vacant when Boxing SA stripped off Thembelani Nxoshe after he failed a dope test in February.

Nkosinathi Joyi retained his WBO Africa junior flyweight belt with unanimous points decision over Ntlantla Tyirha. The scores were 118-112 and 113-116 (twice). Joyi improved to 26 wins in 34 fights, while Tyirha tasted defeat after four straight wins.