Deejay Kriel captured the IBF strawweight crown in Los Angeles on Saturday night in a fashion so dramatic it might have been scripted in nearby Hollywood.

Kriel was behind by seven points on the cards of two judges going into the final 12th round at the Microsoft Theatre — to win he had no choice but to stop unbeaten champion Carlos Licona.

And he did exactly that.

Kriel‚ who dropped out of high school on the East Rand to follow his dream of becoming a boxer‚ dropped the American three times to claim victory with 44 seconds of the fight remaining.

The pretty impressive for a pugilist who went into the bout with a knockout ratio of less than 50%.

Kriel’s record now reads 15 wins (7 KOs)‚ one loss and a draw; Licona’s career stats slipped to 14-1.

Kriel‚ who relocated to Las Vegas less than seven months ago‚ scored the first knockdown with an overhand right‚ and then attacked his opponent like a man possessed to drop him twice more to secure the triumph.