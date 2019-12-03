2 world title fights on one night

Ayanda Matiti is stamping his authority as the top dog in the promotion of boxing in the Eastern Cape by organising an international tournament that will feature two legitimate world title fights.

Gideon "Hardcore" Buthelezi will bid for the sixth defence of his IBO bantamweight belt against IBO Inter-Continental holder Alexandru Marin in the main bout at East London's ICC Hall on December 16. The other world title which will be on line is the IBO mini-flyweight belt that was forfeited by Simpiwe Konkco before he lost to WBC holder Wanheng Menayothin in October.

Nkosinathi "Mabere" Joyi will welcome Filipino Joey Canoy for that IBO vacant belt which Joyi once held before winning the IBF diadem. Staging two world title fights on one night requires serious funding. The IBO's sanctioning fee per title is about R300,000.

The Florida-based, US, boxing body appoints international officials and that has to do with air flights and accommodation before a promoter can begin to worry about purse monies for boxers fighting for IBO titles.