Gideon 'Hardcore' Buthelezi is sore over no-show

Gideon "Hardcore" Buthelezi is heartbroken that the sixth defence of his IBO junior bantamweight belt did not take place because his Romanian opponent Alexandru Marin cited poor health on Sunday.

That was the day of the official weigh-in. The fight was supposed to have taken place in East London on Monday.

Buthelezi from Boipatong in the Vaal had been preparing for the fight in Mdantsane where he was trained by former IBF junior featherweight world champion Welcome "The Hawk" Ncita.

"I could feel tears right in my eyes ready to roll down my face when it was confirmed that the fight was off," said 33-year-old champion yesterday.

"I ended up comforting myself saying that some things happen for a reason."