Gideon 'Hardcore' Buthelezi is sore over no-show

By Bongani Magasela - 18 December 2019 - 12:10
Gideon Buthelezi throws a punch at Mexican boxer Adrian Jimenez in a previous IBO junior-bantamweight match-up.
Image: NICK LOURENS

Gideon "Hardcore" Buthelezi is heartbroken that the sixth defence of his IBO junior bantamweight belt did not take place because his Romanian opponent Alexandru Marin cited poor health on Sunday.

That was the day of the official weigh-in. The fight was supposed to have taken place in East London on Monday.

Buthelezi from Boipatong in the Vaal had been preparing for the fight in Mdantsane where he was trained by former IBF junior featherweight world champion Welcome "The Hawk" Ncita.

"I could feel tears right in my eyes ready to roll down my face when it was confirmed that the fight was off," said 33-year-old champion yesterday.

"I ended up comforting myself saying that some things happen for a reason."

Buthelezi talked about the sacrifices he made, including leaving behind his children and head to in Eatern Cape to prepare for the fight.

"I was not there when my last born child turned two on December 10 due to this supposed big assignment that I was preparing myself for.

"This guy claimed to be weak and things like those. I know he was overweight but for strange reasons he was seen having a meal on Sunday - the very day for the weigh in.

"I was even willing to face him for no belt, just to get inside the ring, earn a living and justify my six weeks stay in the Eastern Cape."

The father of three now looking up to promoter Ayanda Matiti to "make a financial plan" for him.

