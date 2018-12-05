Pailman invades Orient Theatre

Gauteng boxing trainer Bernie Pailman warned that he was not done yet with East London fighters.

He said this after his relatively inexperienced charge and current SA and ABU SADC bantamweight champion Ronald "King" Malindi showed superior class when he outclassed Mdantsane's hot favourite Makazole "Professor" Tete over 12 rounds on Sunday. Their clash for the vacant ABU strap took place in the Orient Theatre, East London.

Pailman - whose other charge Koos Sibiya suffered a debatable points' loss over 12 rounds to SA junior lightweight champ Phila Mpontshana, also at Orient Theatre on July 29 - returns to East London this weekend.

Pailman's other boxer Mpho "Turbo" Seforo will face ring veteran Nkosinathi Joyi for the vacant WBO Africa junior flyweight title on Friday night.

This bout between a pupil with only eight fights against a former SA, IBO and IBF mini flyweight titlist who has 26 wins from 32 boxing matches will be staged by Xaba Promotions and Events of Ayanda Matiti.