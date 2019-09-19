Innocent Mantengu to 'let fists do the talking'

Innocent "Tycoon" Mantengu has refused to be drawn into trading verbal barbs with Ayabonga "Jay Jay" Sonjica.

Mantengu's South African junior-featherweight boxing title will be at stake against talkative Sonjica at East London's Orient Theatre next weekend.

Mantengu, from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal, will bid for the first defence of the title he won in June in a rematch with Thato "Captain Charisma" Bonokoane in Kagiso.

"I don't want to show immaturity by engaging in talks with Sonjica. Boxing is art and science, which requires brains, not talking.

"I am prepared, though, to say that I will let my fists do the real talking inside the ring. Talking too much will never help me during the fight," Mantengu said.

Sonjica, from the Eastern Cape, is the mandatory challenger, which means that he is the No 1 contender to the throne.