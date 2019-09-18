Tshabalala siblings' tournament to benefit boxers

Brothers and boxing promoters - Fanakhe and Elias Tshabalala - continue in their ambition to change boxers' lives financially and assisting in making them fulfilling their ambitions.

This is the promise they made three months ago during their first tournament which saw the families of departed boxing heroes from KwaThema - Simon "Tsipa" Skosana (former SA Bantamweight champion) and trainer Themba Zulu - benefit financially from a percentage of the gate takings.

That tournament saw Ayanda "Greyhound" Nkosi, from the JD Malinga gym, win the SA lightweight belt from Thompson Mokwana.

Fanakhe and Elias, who are from the Free State, are now taking their game a step further by putting together an international tournament which features two WBF title fights.