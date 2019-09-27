Boxing fans in for a lovely treat this weekend

Fight fans in East London are in for a treat with two super tournaments taking place

tomorrow and Sunday.

The province's top promoters Ayanda Matiti and Thembalethu Ntuthu will deliver the two tournaments at the ICC Hotel and Orient Theatre.

In Johannesburg, siblings, Elias and Fanakhe Tshabalala will provide action at the

Portuguese Hall in Gauteng where East London's darling Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni will feature in an international bout that will form part of the Fantastic 2 Promotions card.

The former IBO and WBF lightweight champion from Duncan Village, who is trained in Joburg by Seam Smith, is known for his charisma that draws capacity crowds inside the Orient Theatre.